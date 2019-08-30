Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant got into it a little bit this week, after Kobe joked that he could have won 12 rings in his career if Shaq would have put in some more work in the gym.

In case you missed it, Kobe said:

"He'd be the greatest of all time. He'd be the first to tell you that. I wish he was in the gym! I would've had 12 fucking rings!" "Me and Shaq sit down all the time and I say, 'Dude if your lazy ass was in shape...'"

Naturally, Shaq responded by calling Kobe a ball hog but the two ultimately agreed that there was no real beef. It looks like Kobe's words are still stinging Shaq though, because the Hall of Fame center took to instagram on Thursday night to remind everyone just how dominant of a force he was during his prime.

As seen below, he simply captioned the iconic photo: "Dam I was so lazy."

Shaq's initial response to Kobe's remarks about his work ethic was: "U woulda had twelve if you passed the ball more especially in the finals against the pistons #Facts." He added, "You don't get statues by not working hard."

Despite their rocky relationship, the duo won three consecutive NBA championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002, but the Lakers traded Shaq to the Miami Heat in 2004 as the tension between he and Kobe grew. As we know, Shaq captured another title alongside Dwyane Wade, while Kobe added two more rings to his collection in 2009 and 2010.