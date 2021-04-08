His good deeds are well-documented as Shaq is known for popping up at random locations and making extravagant purchases for strangers and fans. Last year, soon after Kobe Bryant's death, someone saw Shaq shopping at Best Buy and offered condolences not only for the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers star but he included the death of Shaq's sister. After offering kind words, Shaq decided he wanted to pay for the man's laptop to say thank you. The good deeds have continued because while the NBA legend was shopping at a Zales jewelry store in Georgia, he ran into a young man looking for an engagement ring and covered the cost.

As Shaq tells it, he was out looking for earrings when he came across the man who was looking to set up a payment plan. "I seen the guy come in, he was just so shy," said Shaq. "He was saying, 'Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring.' And I was like, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not a lot for me."

"I was like, 'You know what? Tell your girlfriend I got her,'" Shaq said. "'I'll take care of it.'" He added, "At first, he didn't want to take it. He was like, 'Man, I can't do that.' I said, 'Don't worry about it. I do it all the time.' I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all." Check out the moment below.