One of the biggest surprises of the NBA season so far has been the Miami Heat. For the last few weeks, they have been going back and forth with the Chicago Bulls for first place in the Eastern Conference, which is something that not many people expected. Sure, they went to the NBA Finals in 2020, but that was seen as more of a fluke that directly resulted from the NBA Bubble. Not to mention, the team's results in the playoffs back in 2021 weren't exactly anything to write home about at the time.

Shaquille O'Neal knows all about what it takes to win a title in Miami, and recently, he tried to pump the brakes on the Heat's championship aspirations. While O'Neal thinks the team has been impressive, he simply doesn't believe they have a good enough roster right now. However, Shaq does think it will happen soon.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Icy Hot

“Make the NBA finals? That’s a tough one,” Shaq said in an interview with Heavy.com. “I think the Heat will make the playoffs and have a good little run but this isn’t their year. They’re due for one… It’ll come.”

Heat fans most certainly are not going to want to hear this, however, sometimes it is good to get a reality check. This isn't to say the Heat have no chance, however, as Shaq has certainly been proven wrong in the past.

Let us know how you think the Heat will do, in the comments below.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

[Via]