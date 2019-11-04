Ever since Dwight Howard burst into the league in the mid to late 2000s, Shaq has been roasting him and giving him a bit of a hard time. Howard was touted as the next great center and that he would eventually overtake Shaq as one of the greats. With that being said, Howard hasn't come close to attaining that mantle although he has shown flashes of brilliance here and there. After his first stint with the Lakers, Howard was roasted by Shaq but now that he's back with the Lakers, Diesel is taking a different approach.

After a 5-1 start, Howard has been praised for his efforts and has been exactly what the Lakers needed. During a recent interview, Howard talked about who is all-time Lakers starting five was and in the video, he included Shaq. The Lakers legend saw this and offered some rare praise for his former nemesis.

"Thanks Superman @dwighthoward you playing great keep it up bro proud of you," Shaq said.

It remains to be seen whether or not Howard can keep up his play but so far, so good. The Lakers are on a five-game winning streak and look like a team that is poised to win a championship this season, as long as the chips continue to stack for them.