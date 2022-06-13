Some fans on Twitter know nothing about what they are talking about. Of course, some are pretty level-headed when it comes to their takes, but others are either ignorant or just enjoy the process of seeing themselves make someone mad with a take. There are plenty of NBA players who like to engage with these takes on Twitter, including the likes of Kevin Durant.

Over the weekend, Shaquille O'Neal decided to get in on the fun as he was hit with a pretty dumb take about his three-peat with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002. After an account posted his incredible stats from that run, one man commented saying that Shaq wouldn't have won without Kobe, and he said it as if it was some slight. That's when Shaq chimed in, noting just how stupid a take like this can be.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"No person can win without another star big dummy how many would magic have without kareem how many would kenny smith have without hakeem wtf u talking about i hate dumb ass people enjoy my stats and stf up," Shaq wrote.

Shaq understands better than anyone that he also won in Miami because of Dwyane Wade. Not to mention, Kobe won his fourth and fifth titles thanks to contributions from Pau Gasol and a whole host of others.

It just goes to show that basketball is a team sport and that these takes are just empty words made to discredit incredible players.