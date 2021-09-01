He has traveled to the far corners of the world as a sports star, analyst, businessman, and DJ, and now Shaquille O'Neal is giving his picks for the cities with the most attractive women. Shaq has laid pretty low when it comes to his romances outside of his highly publicized relationships with ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal and Flavor of Love winner Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander.

We may not hear much about who Shaq is dating, but while visiting the Full Send Podcast, he was asked about the type of women he likes. “I’m into nice," he said.



Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty Images

"Nice people. My thing is that if you treat people with honor and respect, nothing can go wrong," Shaq continued. The Los Angeles Lakers icon was also questioned about the cities that have the most beautiful ladies. "Toronto and Dallas," he answered, without hesitation. "And New York and Miami." One of the hosts replied, "Toronto? You think?"

Shaq doubled down on his answer. “Yeah, oh yeah. Toronto is off the chain." Of course, the ladies of The Six took to social media to brag about Shaq's remarks while others disagreed. Check out the clip and the full episode of Shaq's appearance on the podcast below, along with a few reactions.