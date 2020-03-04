If Shaq loses a bet, he has no problem paying up. That's exactly what he had to do after making a friendly wager with good friend Dwyane Wade and the internet hasn't ceased in dropping memes and jokes about the retired NBA star. On Monday (March 2), the Milwaukee Bucks battled against the Miami Heat. Wade was rooting for his former team while Shaq bet him that the Bucks could take the Heat. The wager? A hairline.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

Shaq is known for his bald head, but Dwyane wanted the world to get a peek at the sports analyst's hairline once again. So, while on NBA on TNT, Shaq cut straight to the point when the cameras started rolling. "Let's just get it out the way America," Shaq began as he showed off his hairline to the world. "I bet against one of my good friends, D. Wade, in Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee was gon' win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'What do you want me to do? Pay you?' He said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow out. We wanna see your hairline looking like Kenny Smith.' So, I just lined it up for y'all, so y'all can see where my hairline [is]."

Shaq added, "I look good and I'm proud to do it and I'm gonna keep it like this [always]." Check out the clip and a few reactions below.