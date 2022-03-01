LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are at risk of not even making the playoffs this season. The team has been absolutely abysmal, and no one actually thinks they are good enough to make it all the way to the end. With that in mind, there are now plenty of rumors that the Lakers are thinking of perhaps trading LeBron, or that LeBron himself is looking for a way to leave the team, as soon as humanly possible.

Recently, Shaquille O'Neal spoke to CNBC about the problems that the Lakers have been experiencing, and as you will see, he had a large warning for the Lakers as it pertains to potentially trading away their biggest star. As Shaq noted, trading LeBron would be a huge disaster that would set the franchise back for years.

“If you trade LeBron, you’ll never win again,” O’Neal said. “If you put LeBron around the right guys, they are definitely going to win. I think whoever put the team together needs to step up and try and fix it.”

Trading LeBron would be a desperate measure at this point, and there is very little chance that it actually happens. Regardless, Lakers fans are praying for a miracle right now, and it's unlikely one will come at this point.

