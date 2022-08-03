Kevin Durant is still trying to get out of Brooklyn but as it stands, nothing has worked out in his favor. The Brooklyn Nets are simply asking for too much, and as a result, Durant is still a member of the Nets. With the way things are going, it is looking likely that KD will be stuck in Brooklyn this season, which does not bode well for anyone when you consider how KD has already made his stance perfectly clear.

With all of the KD drama going down, those around the NBA have been weighing in on this predicament and what they think will come of it all. For instance, Shaquille O'Neal was a recent guest on "The Rich Eisen Show," where he hit KD with some criticism, stating that KD needs to make things work in Brooklyn, as he is the one who helped construct that roster, in the first place.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“When you put a house together, you should live in it…” Shaq said. “You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess you go buy another house. You know, he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”

The Nets have yet to trade Kyrie Irving, who is yet another factor in this saga. Either way, it is clear that most people believe KD is in the wrong, and that if he wants to save his legacy, he needs to turn around the Nets and win a title there.

Going to a place like Phoenix would be too easy, and after his stint in Golden State, no one wants to see KD stoop to that level again.