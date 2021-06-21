Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 last night, and now, the Sixers season is officially done. After being favored to come out of the Eastern Conference, the Sixers will now have a summer to think about what happened and whether or not they will be able to come back next year. Players like Simmons had awful playoff campaigns and now, there are real questions as to whether or not the 76ers will want him back.

After last night's game, Simmons was ripped apart by the Inside The NBA crew, particularly Shaq. Prior to Game 7, Shaq had issued a challenge to Ben Simmons, and in the end, the 76ers star did not deliver. As a result, Shaq was upset with the player's performance and had some harsh words about what he would do if they were teammates.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together

"If I played Game 1 and 2 and I know I’m not helping my teammates, what do you think I’m going to do in Game 3? It don’t take you seven games to realize that, I don’t wanna hear that man," Shaq said. "It don’t take seven games for you to know that you’re not playing right ... Get right!"

Simmons' effort was that of a player who was lost inside of his own head. He was passing up wide-open shots and making decisions that you would expect from a rookie who went undrafted. It was a bad look for Simmons and now, his days in Philly could be numbered.

