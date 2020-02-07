NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is looking to sell his jaw-dropping, 5,217 square foot mansion in Bell Canyon, California - and it could be yours for a cool $2.5 million. The Big Real Estate Salesman took to instagram on Thursday night to share a detailed tour of the 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath home in hopes that one of his 15.3 million followers will put in an offer.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

As described in the caption of Shaq's IG video, the sprawling estate is situated on a one-acre lot within a "premier cul-da-sac." Amenities include:

"It’s an open floor plan with a two story foyer leading to a formal living room with vaulted beam ceilings off a formal living room with porcelain flooring and chef’s kitchen. The kitchen has marble countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The first floor has a family room, dinning room, wine closet, wet bar, media room, laundry room, office and a bedroom. Upstairs has a the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms. The house is walking distance from the community center, state of the art gym and tennis courts. It can be all yours for $2.5M. For SERIOUS buyers please send an email to Sellingbellcanyon@gmail.com for more information."

Check out the full video below.