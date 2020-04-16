Shaq and Kobe Bryant headlined one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. Of course, I am talking about the Los Angeles Lakers who won three-straight titles between 2000 and 2002. This three-peat came not long after Michael Jordan's second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls.

In the eyes of numerous sports fans, Jordan's Bulls are the greatest basketball team of all time, especially when you consider how they ended up going 72-10, one season. Regardless, Shaq is confident he and Kobe could have dismantled that Bulls team. During an interview with ESPN, Shaq spoke about playing against MJ's Bulls and how it would have been a close matchup. Regardless, Shaq thinks the Lakers would have won, especially if his free throw shooting was on point.

"'Cause I would've killed Luc Longley, Bill Wennington, [Bill] Cartwright," Shaq said. "The factor is me and my free-throw shooting. So he would've tried the hack-a-Shaq thing," Shaq noted about Phil Jackson. "I still would average like 28, 29, but the key would've been free throws. With me, it's always 50-50. If I would've been on, we win. If I would've been off, we lose."

This is certainly an interesting debate although all things considered, the Bulls probably would have squeezed out the win. However, a seven-game series could easily have gone the distance.

Which team do you think would have come out on top?