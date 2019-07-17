NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, where they discussed the eventful NBA off-season, specifically the number of All Stars that made their way to Los Angeles.

In regards to the moves made by the Lakers and Clippers, Kimmel asked Shaq which of the teams he'd rather play for right now. His response: Neither of them.

"Not one of those teams," Shaq told Kimmel. "I'm from the era where guys wanted to compete and beat each other. So I would ... go on a team that needs a superstar, and I'd teach them guys how to beat the superteams."

However, when asked which team he thinks will have the better season, Shaq stayed true to the purple and gold.

"Listen, I gotta go with the Lakers," O'Neal said, (h/t Bleacher Report). "However, L.A. has always been a very exciting city, but next year basketball in the city is going to be very exciting. ... But I'm Lakers. Purple and Gold 'til I die."

Kimmel also spoke with The Diesel about his hatred of Charles Barkley, his new restaurant Shaquille’s, the menu item named after Kobe Bryant, working at McDonald’s, his son Shareef's latest tattoo and more. Check out the full clip in the video embedded below.