Shaq has played with a ton of amazing talents throughout his NBA career. Of course, he got to play with two of the greatest players of all time in Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Having won three titles with Kobe Bryant, Shaq understands what it takes to be a good teammate. Sure, Shaq had some immature moments in his career, but now, he can look back on his life and reflect on what it means to sacrifice yourself for the good of the team.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Shaq revealed who his worst teammate was. Shaq claims it was Dennis Rodman, whom he played with back in 1999 prior to the team's stretch of championships. Shaq said that Rodman's behavior made him a hard guy to work with, even if he was grabbing 15 rebounds every night.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

“[Dennis Rodman] was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you [are] letting this one guy do whatever he wants," Shaq said. "So we had to be there an hour before the game. He’d come in fifteen minutes before the game eating chicken and rice. While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds."

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA

Shaq wasn't too harsh on Rodman here, although we're sure the former Bulls champion would prefer not to be thought of in this way. No matter what, Shaq has always been honest, and that's why so many people love him.

