Get ready to see more from the children of the uber-famous in a new reality show. We've watched kids of entertainers and rappers stake their claim in the reality TV circuit and often, some have acquired hundreds of thousands of followers as a result. Although many are tired of unscripted television shows popping up on nearly every network, they won't be slowing anytime soon.

According to PEOPLE, the E! network has tapped several celebrity spawns for Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. Eight kids of famous entertainers will live and work together on a ranch in Colorado as they simultaneously "seek to discover and define their own identities outside of the shadow of their famous parents."

Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

A sneak peek at the forthcoming series has been shared and the cast has been detailed as follows:

The star-studded cast includes Hana Giraldo (mom Pat Benatar,) Austin Gunn (dad Billy Gunn,) Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff (dad David Hasselhoff,) Jasmin Lawrence (dad Martin Lawrence), Myles O'Neal (dad Shaquille O'Neal), Redmond Parker (dad Ray Parker Jr.,) Harry James Thornton (dad Billy Bob Thornton) and Ebie (dad Eazy-E.)

The ranch the group will be living at reportedly suffered setbacks due to the COVID-19 quarantine, so they will be getting things in order for the re-opening. Relatively Famous will reportedly feature all of those sought-after reality TV moments including a romance that sparks on set as well as one cast member threatening to leave after getting into a tussle with production.

A first look at the series premiere will air tonight (December 7) following the People's Choice Awards.

