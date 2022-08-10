Shaq is a legendary NBA player who now makes a very solid living as someone who gets to comment on the game, almost every single day. Between his The Big Podcast With Shaq and his role on NBA on TNT, Shaq has been able to give fans a plethora of hot takes about those who are making a living in today's game.

For the most part, Shaq isn't very impressed with the toughness of those who are playing right now. He has been very adamant that many players throughout the NBA are soft, and that if he were in his prime today, he would be destroying these guys, every single night.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Shaq continued to make those claims, although this time he was a tad bit harsher. As you will see, Shaq even referred to the latest crop of NBA stars as "buttercups."

“I wish I was playing with these buttercups right now,” Shaq said. “I wish I was. I promise you I wish I was playing. It’ll be a slaughterhouse out there.”

Shaq was one of the most dominant players ever, however, his disrespect for the new generation is quite odd. He has admitted to being jealous of some of the contracts players get these days, and this could very well be another case of that.

