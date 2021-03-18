Shaq has certainly had his fair share of run-ins with IcyHot over the years, especially when you consider how he is one of their biggest endorsers. However, the product hasn't always been kind to him, as he explained during a podcast appearance with the likes of comedian and late-night host Conan O'Brien. In the quote below, Shaq describes a time in which the IcyHot actually made his private parts burn, leading to an uncomfortable situation.

“I always used to see IcyHot in the locker room, and one day I kind of had like a thigh bruise, and the guy rubbed it, but he rubbed it too high,” Shaq said at the 45-minute mark. “So, during the game, my little guys started getting hot… like, really hot. Like, I thought something was wrong. It got to the point where I was like, ‘Hey man, I think I need a doctor. My little guys are on fire.’”

The NBA legend went on to say that after coming out of the game, someone recommended that he pour milk on himself as a way to cool off. Thankfully, the solution worked and Shaq was able to come out of the situation feeling better.

“So now I’m in the shower pouring milk on my boys and the guys coming in, they’re looking at me like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’” Shaq continued.

Shaq's story is a cautionary tale of what IcyHot can do to you if you apply it too close to your most sensitive areas. We just hope he learned his lesson and never made the mistake again.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images