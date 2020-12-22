It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion's dancing has garnered attention from the public as she's deemed twerking as being one of her favorite pastimes, but Shaquille O'Neal's recent comment on her Instagram Live stole the spotlight. Like thousands of others, the NBA icon tuned in to watch Thee Stallion put her knees to work, and during the Instagram performance, Shaq slid in the comments and wrote, "Watching that booty."

His remarks were tame considering what others were writing, but Shaq quickly got called out. Soon, screenshots of his comment circulated, and now the Inside the NBA sports analyst is explaining himself. "This is what happened, America. I was in there, somebody said, 'What are you doing in here?' And I typed what I typed. I wasn't trying to hit on her."

Shaq told a TMZ cameraman that he wasn't looking for a response from Megan, either. Their conversation was cut short after the basketball legend saw someone riding a scooter and soon, he was off. Check out a screenshot of Shaq's comment above and watch his video interview below where he addresses his Megan Thee Stallion controversy after making predictions for the NBA's next season.