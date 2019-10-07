Shaq and Damian Lillard have found themselves at the forefront of a rap beef and it all stems from some comments Dame made on the Joe Budden Podcast just a couple of weeks ago. Lillard claimed to be a better rapper than Shaq and even said that Diesel's rap career was a bit of novelty. This prompted Shaq to come through with a diss track which was followed up with a response by Dame.

From there, it seemed like things had been put to bed but that all changed when Lillard dropped a second diss track which seemed to be the nail in the coffin for Shaq. Well, it turns out Shaq has a lot more left in the tank then we originally thought as today, he dropped yet another diss track, this time titled "Second Round Knockout."

Based on this latest song, it looks like Shaq wants to put Lillard away for good although we all know Lillard won't go down without a fight. He is always coming with some lyrical venom of his own and based on his competitive spirit, he may very well have a response by the end of the day.

We'll be sure to bring you the latest on this beef as new information emerges.