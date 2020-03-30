If you haven't seen Netflix's Tiger King yet, what are you doing? The documentary is centered around the eccentric Joe Exotic who owns his very own Tiger zoo in Oklahoma. The man gets wrapped up in a murder for hire plot that goes terribly wrong. That's all we will tell you for now as you should really go watch it. One of the more interesting parts of the documentary is when NBA legend Shaq arrives at the park and goes on a nice little tour of his own.

Ever since the airing of the documentary, there have been various animal rights people who have criticized Shaq for his appearance. They believe he shouldn't be associating with Joe Exotic and the fact he went on a tour of the zoo further reinforces bad behavior when it comes to animal welfare. Shaq made sure to address those critics on a recent episode of his podcast.

"I was just a visitor. I met this guy. Not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on," Shaq said. "People that know me know that I'm righteous. I don't harm tigers. I lover tigers. We found out that he’s involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going.”

Shaq went on to say that he enjoyed the documentary although people need to stop associating him with Exotic. Now that Shaq has set the record straight, we're sure the Carole Baskin's of the world will stop being mad at him.

