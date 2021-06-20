Throughout the NBA postseason, Ben Simmons has been having a baffling campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons is supposed to be one of the best players in the league although his confidence has been completely destroyed. He cannot shoot the ball for the life of him and at the free-throw line, he has been a disaster. This has forced Joel Embiid to carry the load for the Sixers and it is starting to become a huge problem, especially in the second round.

Now, the 76ers are gearing up for a pivotal Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks and if they want to win, they will need Ben Simmons to be playing his best basketball. In fact, NBA legend Shaq is now issuing a challenge to Simmons as he is fed up with the man's play. As a fellow LSU alum, Shaq wants Simmons to do better.

"You went to LSU. Man up," Shaq said simply. Criticisms against Simmons have been commonplace as of late, especially in light of these struggles that have held the Sixers back. They should be one of the best teams in the league, while Simmons is supposed to be one of the best big men. Instead, the second round has been a way bigger struggle than anticipated, which has made fans very frustrated.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images