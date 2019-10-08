I don't know if Shaq is trying to pull some B. Rabbit mind games by making fun of his hairline before Damian Lillard has a chance to roast him, but the Hall of Fame center took to instagram on Tuesday to encourage his 13.2 million followers to make some mean comments about his "fresh new cut."

As seen in the videos embedded below, The Diesel has really embraced and accentuated his receding hairline this off-season.

NBA fans will see much more of Shaq's antics soon enough as he and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew will be back in Studio J in just two weeks. Shaq and the gang will have plenty to discuss, including his recent rap beef with Dame, as well as all of their expectations for the upcoming campaign.

The 2019-20 NBA season will officially get underway on Tuesday, October 22 with a TNT double-header, featuring Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans against the defending champion Toronto Raptors, followed by Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers vs LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.