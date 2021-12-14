Several months after announcing their breakup, Shantel Jackson has revealed what caused her and Nelly to split up. Jackson discussed their relationship during a new interview with The Real on Tuesday.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"OK, so when we started our relationship, I was always on the road with him," she said, explaining why they broke up. "Traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff. But then, when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi or just working on my brand, and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart, and it just became an issue with, ‘you know what? what are we doing? what are we gonna do?’ And, we just had to come to the realization of look, let’s take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us and honestly, that’s what we’re doing."

She continued: "Yeah, you can say that. A break, split, but I feel like it’s important that we take the time to just do it. Me personally, I feel like it’s important for me, because if our relationship is gonna come back, it’s gonna come back. If this break is going to stop that, then it’s kind of inevitable, if that makes sense."

