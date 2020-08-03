Over the course of the last few days, NBA players have been heading back to the court to resume the NBA season. As a way to show solidarity with the racial injustice protesters all across the country, players have been kneeling for the National Anthem, which is a trend started by Colin Kaepernick all the way back in 2016. Back then, Kap was vilified for his protests as many simply didn't understand the motive behind them. Now, however, public opinion has changed on the matter, at least for the most part.

In fact, when a player doesn't kneel, their inaction becomes the bigger story. Players like Jonathan Isaac and even some coaches have been vilified for choosing not to take a knee, although as Shannon Sharpe explained, no one should be vilified regardless of their decision.

In the clip above, Sharpe notes that everyone in this country has a first amendment right to free speech which means you can do as you choose. Sharpe was always fighting for Kaepernick to be able to kneel, and he understands that not everyone has to do it if they don't want to. Simply put, people should be allowed to make their own decisions without fear of being scrutinized by the media and fans.

Sharpe's perspective is a refreshing one as it reminds us that we all have a choice. Whether those choices are moral, truly depends on who you ask.