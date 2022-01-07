The last thing that a playoff-caliber team wants or needs is drama during January. Anything that distracts from that ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl must be done away. Add in the fact that your team is a #1 seed in the NFC and has a high chance of returning to the promised land, and you begin to understand why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bruce Arians are handling the Antonio Brown situation the way they've been doing. Well, as of this morning, you can add Shannon Sharpe to team Bruce Arians as he defiantly proclaimed on the FS1 show "Undisputed" that he "believes BA."

During the show, Shannon argues that he isn't saying that he doesn't necessarily believe that Antonio Brown's injury is severe or not but more so the fact that it didn't cause "the reason for the outburst."

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"I also believe Skip that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have never released a statement hadn't Antonio Brown not took the steps that he took," says Sharpe to co-host Skip Bayless. "I believe they were going to be hush and ready to move on past it but you're making it seem like you're no longer a Buccaneer because you wouldn't go into the game."

