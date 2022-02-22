Kanye West is looking to do big things with Donda Sports, which just so happens to be spearheaded by none other than Antonio Brown. Just a few weeks ago, Brown dropped a bombshell as he came out and revealed that West is actually very much interested in becoming the next owner of the Denver Broncos. The team is looking to be sold, and with a $4 billion projected price tag, it's clear that West would most likely be able to foot the bill.

Recently, TMZ caught up with Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe, who gave his take on Kanye's alleged desire to own the franchise. As Sharpe explained, it is important to have minority owners in the NFL, and if Kanye has the money, he should absolutely be given the chance to steer the ship.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"I'd be happy, if a minority, Robert Smith, I see Byron Allen is interested," Sharpe said. "I'm all for it. That’s the organization that I played 12 years for. I have a lot of respect for the Bowlen family. They did a great job with me and my family."

A lot needs to be figured out before Kanye can even buy the team, however, it is good to see him wanting to get involved. The NFL could use some new faces on the ownership front, and having Kanye involved in the league would certainly be a huge look.

