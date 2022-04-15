Zion Williamson has been one of the biggest stories of the NBA season, and he hasn't even played a game. The man has been out with a nagging foot injury, and it has taken a long time for him to heal. In fact, no one really expects Zion to play this season, even if he has been present at a few Pelicans games.

For instance, Zion was at the Pelicans' play-in game this past week, where he showed off his dunking ability with the 360 that can be found below. The dunk was quite impressive, and it had many fans fantasizing about a potential Zion comeback in the playoffs.

Some people, however, weren't as excited about what they saw. One such person was none other than Shannon Sharpe, who was quite harsh on the Pelicans star. As he explained, Zion is looking extremely heavy right now, and the Pelicans should be shutting Zion's season down. Instead, he wants Zion to get his conditioning in order before he injures himself again.

“I’m unimpressed by this. If I’m David Griffin I’m like shut this down. We’re done we need you to trim down. Zion Williamson is over 300 pounds in that video," Sharpe exclaimed.

These may be harsh critiques but they are certainly understandable. Zion's conditioning has been a problem since he came into the league, and the Pelicans need to get it under control sooner rather than later.