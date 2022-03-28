Will Smith and Chris Rock made history for all of the wrong reasons at The Oscars last night. After Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, Smith went up on stage and smacked Rock right in the face, before ultimately winning the award for Best Actor. Needless to say, it was an eventful night in the entertainment world, and it had many on edge.

Today has been filled with hot takes about the incident, and there are some claiming that this was a full-blown assault that needs to be condemned. Others are on Smith's side, including Nicki Minaj, who claimed that Will was simply trying to look out for his wife's best interests.

On FS1's Undisputed today, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had a brief conversation about the slap heard around the world. As you can see in the clip down below, Sharpe was quick to say that had he been in the same position as Chris Rock, he would have retaliated. With that being said, Sharpe wrote "Chris Rock is a better man than me."

Sharpe comes from the sports world which is all about protecting one's honor. Given that fact, it is easy to see why he would feel like more violence is the answer. To be fair, there are plenty of others out there who feel exactly the same way as Sharpe.

