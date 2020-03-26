Kobe Bryant will forever be in the hearts of sports fans around the world. He burst onto the scene in the late 90s and eventually took over the entire NBA with Shaq by his side. Unfortunately, he passed away way too soon back in January and fans and teammates have been mourning him ever since. One of Kobe's biggest fans was none other than NFL legend, Shannon Sharpe. The Broncos tight end has always been one to champion the Lakers on social media and he's also quick to show off his sneaker legend.

Today, Sharpe took to Twitter where he showed off a pair of kicks Kobe gifted him back in 2004. As you can see in the tweet below, they are a black, purple, and gold pair of Nike Air Trainer Huaraches. What makes the pair all that much cooler is the fact that Kobe autographed them.

Based on their condition, it's clear that they have been worn although it's unclear as to whether or not it was Kobe or Shannon who donned them. Regardless, this is a dope piece of Kobe memorabilia that we're sure Sharpe will hold near and dear to his heart for as long as he lives.

Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.