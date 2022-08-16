It has been a difficult time for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets as of late as they are looking for a solution that works for both sides. KD wants out and the Nets want good value in a trade. Getting this kind of deal done is not going to be very easy, and it seems like the Nets are well aware of this. Unfortunately, with each passing day, new rumors are thrown into the void, including rumors involving retirement.

In fact, Durant recently took to Twitter where he assured people that he is not going to retire from the game, no matter what. "I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point," Durant said.

In today's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the matter, claiming that Durant is allowing these rumors to fester so that he can gain leverage. Sharpe believes this is making KD look bad, and that no matter what happens, people's view of him will forever be tainted.

"Kevin Durant isn't going to retire. I believe he's just making it as uncomfortable as he possibly can so the Nets can hurry up and get him out of town," Sharpe said. "It's a bad look for KD and it's looking worse."

The KD trade has yet to be resolved, and this could take a very long time. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the NBA.