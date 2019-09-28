Shannon Sharpe is one of the most sharply dressed men on television, no pun intended. Prior to his appearances on FS1's Undisputed, Sharpe hits up Instagram to show people the shoes he's wearing that day. Sharpe always has some kind of fire on his feet and typically this ranges from some rare collaborations to more lowkey GR releases. It seems as though he doesn't discriminate when it comes to his collection and this past week, Sharpe gave us a taste of what his sneaker collection is all about.

In the Instagram video below, Sharpe goes through his entire closet which is pretty massive. Before even getting to the shoes that are on the rack, Sharpe shows off his various suits which have become a staple of his unique style. From there, we get to see all of the Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas shoes that line his walls. Many of the sneakers are still in the box and based on the comments on his post, fans are feeling a little jealous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Sharpe (@shannonsharpe84) on Sep 22, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

His collection has hundreds of pairs and we're sure it cost him a lot of money to get to this point. Overall, it's a pretty impressive sneaker collection that would have any sneakerhead drooling in absolute envy.

What do you think of Sharpe's sneaker closet?