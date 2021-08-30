Shannon Sharpe was a legendary tight end in the NFL who now works alongside Skip Bayless on FS1's Undisputed. For years now, Sharpe has been a giant in the sports analysis world, and his commentary always seems to get fans talking, whether positively or negatively. If you're a fan of Undisputed then you would know that Sharpe is always dressed incredibly well, and his suits typically steal the show. Underneath the desk, however, Sharpe can also be found wearing exclusive and rare sneakers that cost hundreds and sometimes even thousands of dollars.

Over the years, Sharpe has shown off his sneaker collection on social media, and as many have already acknowledged, it's pretty impressive. Yesterday, however, Sharpe took to Twitter in light of the release of Kanye West's DONDA, to showcase the rare Yeezys he owns.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In the Twitter clip below, you can see that Sharpe owns four pairs in particular. Three of these are colorways of the Nike Air Yeezy 2, including the infamous "Red October" model which is easily one of the best shoes of all time. From there, Share has the regular base colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750, which was Kanye's very first shoe with Adidas.

If you're a sneakerhead, it's easy to be jealous about this kind of thing. These shoes cost thousands of dollars these days, and when it comes to the "Red October" model, some sellers might want you to pay a whopping five figures for them.

Let us know which of these pairs you'd want the most, in the comments below.