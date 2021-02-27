Shannon Sharpe has consistently been one of the biggest sneakerheads in the sports television world, which is a trait he shares with his co-host Skip Bayless. Sharpe is always showcasing his vast collection and the NFL Hall of Famer has some incredibly rare shoes to his name. The former Denver Broncos tight end typically posts his shoes prior to tapings of Undisputed and sometimes, you have no choice but to be in awe of what he is displaying.

Sharpe is also a massive fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and on Saturday, he acquired a pair of Air Jordan 1s that pay homage to his team. These shoes were created by The Shoe Surgeon, and as you can see, they are made with snakeskin and contain gold, purple, and white highlights.

Each shoe has a mismatched look to it, which keeps up with the signature "What The" line that Nike has perfected over the years. This pair truly sparkles without even trying and we can only imagine what these would look like when paired with a Lakers jersey.

The Shoe Surgeon charges quite a bit for his creations, so we're sure Sharpe had to shell out a few dollars to acquire these. Regardless, with Sharpe's love of the Lakers in mind, this is money well spent.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM