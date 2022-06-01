On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play each other in the NBA Finals. This is going to be a very interesting series as one team comes in with all of the experience in the world all while the other team is trying to show people that they have what it takes to knock off such a historic franchise.

The Celtics and the Warriors have all of the analysts talking, and on Undisputed, it is clear that Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are split on who they think will win. Bayless is taking the Warriors, all while Shannon is going with the Celtics.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Today, Sharpe broke down why he thinks the Celtics will end up taking the victory. As you can see down below, he simply believes that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the three best players on the floor, which means the Celtics have a slightly stronger starting lineup.

"I feel confident in my pick because I believe 2 of the 3 best players on the court belong to the Celtics," Sharpe said. "The matchup Tatum and Brown present for the Warriors will be a problem. Celtics in 7."

Sharpe also notes that the Celtics have a great defense, which is most definitely going to play a huge factor in all of this. Needless to say, we are going to be in for a truly memorable series.