Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn and the NBA world has had some very strong reactions to the news. It seemed like KD and Kyrie were going to run it back for at least four years given the fact that Kyrie decided to opt into his contract. Instead, KD shocked the NBA world, requesting a trade despite having four years left on his contract with the Nets.

A lot of people are upset with Durant because they feel like he is abusing his power by pulling a move like this. It's easy to see why people would feel this way, especially after going to the Golden State Warriors back in 2016. Shannon Sharpe is one of the people disappointed in Durant, and on today's Undisputed, he did not pull any punches.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I was surprised, but then I realized KD’s a runner, he’s a track star, he’s going to run away when it gets hard… I’m so disappointed in KD… he wanted to build his own team… now he wants out, already?!” Sharpe stated.

Sharpe went on to say that this should end the debate between LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Sharpe doesn't think LeBron would ever pull something like this, especially not while under contract for four years. While LeBron moved around in free agency, Sharpe notes it was never as dramatic as what KD is doing now.

Trades for KD are currently in the works although it seems like the Nets are really taking their time to get the best deal possible. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.