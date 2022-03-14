Tom Brady retired from the NFL just 40 days ago, however, on Sunday, Brady shocked the football world by telling fans that he will actually be coming back. Brady feels like he still has a lot to give the football world, and he just doesn't want to give up on the sport he loves. With that being said, Brady will be entering his 23rd season of football, and as you can see from the tweet below, he is very excited.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Today on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe spoke about Brady's unretirement, and as you can see, he was quite opinionated about the ordeal. Sharpe believes Brady rushed his decision to quickly, and that at the end of the day, Brady is someone who is addicted to attention.

"I'm surprised by the duration of his retirement," Sharpe said. "It seems to me that both of these decisions were rushed, had he taken more time, we wouldn't be in this situation. Tom isn't ready to let the attention go."

Sharpe is echoing the sentiments of many fans who feel like Brady has overstayed his welcome in the league. With that being said, give us your takes on Brady's decision, in the comments down below.