When it comes to LeBron James, there is no greater defender of his than Shannon Sharpe. As soon as the former NFL star was hired to be on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, Sharpe made a name for himself as LeBron's biggest fan. Whenever the two would engage in a conversation about LeBron, Sharpe would act as the opposition to Skip's incessant slander, and to this day, it has made for some great television.

On Twitter, Sharpe is seen as a bit of a controversial figure as his opinions typically attract a lot of debate and at times, some vitriol. Regardless, Sharpe continues to move forward with his hot takes, and recently, he decided to take aim at Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a fan told Sharpe to show Love some respect, the former Bronco opted to slander K-Love even further by noting that he has never been to the playoffs without LeBron. In fact, Sharpe correctly pointed out that without LeBron, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been absolutely horrible. Since his exodus to Los Angeles, the Cavs have continuously been at the bottom of the standings, and even Love's presence hasn't been enough to overcome their talent deficit.

Sharpe even called into question Love's contributions to the Cavs' championship season in 2016, as Love averaged a triple-single in the NBA Finals. Needless to say, Sharpe isn't a fan of Love and he probably never will be.

