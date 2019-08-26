NFL fans are still reeling after the news broke that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck would retire from the sport of football. Luck was one of the best quarterbacks in the league and seemed to be in prime position to lead the Colts to the playoffs this season. In the end, Luck decided to choose his body over his career as he felt like he had lost his joy in football. Injuries had taken their toll on the QB and moving forward, he just wants to be able to live his life with as much quality as possible.

During today's episode of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe was asked to determine on a scale of 1-10 how much he believes Luck will reverse his decision and come back at some point. As Sharpe explained, he's very confident Luck will be on an NFL football field again.

“8.5-9. I think he needs a physical, and a mental, and an emotional break" Sharpe explained. "I just think going into the season injured, having to rehab during the season. Being out, don’t know for certain, but I’m saying he’s gonna be out at least two months of the season, was more than he was willing to take.”

If Luck does return to the football field, it will be interesting to see if he goes back with the Colts are chooses to play for another team. Regardless, it's a sad state of affairs for Colts fans who are already asking for season ticket refunds.