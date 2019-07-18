Former NBA player Shannon Brown has found his name in the headlines, not only because he's a co-captain of BIG3's Aliens team, but due to his divorce from singer Monica Brown. The 33-year-old sports star has been silent in regards to the dissolution of his nine-year marriage, but he let everyone know that he's doing just fine.

Brown told Sister Circle TV for TVOne that contrary to anything people may hear in the media, things aren't as dramatic as they may seem. “I haven’t been going through a lot of nothing,” he said when asked about everything he's been enduring as of late. “I feel like a lot of people take stories that they hear and they kind of blow it up for entertainment purposes. I learned how to ignore the negativity and just keep pushing forward. I feel like that’s what it’s all about. It’s funny because I think a lot of people got the same idea. Like, when they see me they’re like, 'Are you OK?' And I’m like, 'I’m fine, what's wrong?' It’s part of it, though, when you’re in the public eye. You’ve got to be able to deal with whatever come along with it. I’m strong in my faith and my spirituality, so that’s what pull me or push me.”

During a recent episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Monica admitted that things have been rough for her as she adjusts to the shifts that have been going on in her life. "Things in my personal life have been changing a lot, and it has not been easy," Monica stated. "I cannot lie. My personal relationship is taking a major toll on me. I’m feeling it every day. I’ve been keeping everything to myself and I feel overwhelmed...I’m everybody’s go-to, and I think it makes people think I’m pretending to be perfect when in actuality, I just don’t believe in pausing. 'Cause it’s like you pause and you get stuck."