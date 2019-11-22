Monica and Shannon Brown finalized their divorce last month followed by the dividing of their assets that left Shannon with their Atlanta home and Monica with two luxury calls and the custody of their three children. The reason for their divorce was never disclosed but Monica previously made it clear that it had nothing to do with infidelity.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

In light of the divorce, Monica shared sultry images to Instagram to mark her new beginnings as a single woman and Shannon did the same when he posted shirtless photos of himself making it clear that it's "time to tone up." The professional basketball player has now provided his followers with a new update since his divorce that sees him now fronting blonde locks.

Shannon shared an image of him and his daughter to his feed, showcasing a new look to match his new journey as a single man.

"Even though I’m on reality tv, I’m in front of people, there’s certain parts and elements of it that I’ve never discussed because when you get married, it is between the two of you and whatever happens within it, it’s us and God," Monica previously said of her and Shannon's separation.

"And we fight the good fight because we have children watching us. So the reality is that, no matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes."