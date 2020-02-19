The NBA All-Star Weekend may have been a vacation for many celebrities who stormed Chicago for the star-studded event, but for Shannon Brown, it was just a trip home. The former professional basketball player was just one of the dozens of NBA ballers on the scene, and while Shannon was in town, he stopped by the WGCI radio station to talk for a few minutes. He discussed the loss of Kobe Bryant and some of his best plays during his career, but before he left, one of the hosts wanted to know what she could do to get Shannon and his ex-wife Monica back together.



Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer / Getty Images

Shannon and Monica's divorce was finalized back in October 2019, but the former couple still co-parent and spend time with one another. Since announcing their split, Shannon has dipped into Monica's comment sections on social media with flirtatious responses to her selfies. When asked by the WGCI radio host if he wanted to get back together with the singer, Shannon said, "She's my forever valentine. I definitely... I'm gon' get sentimental again. She's just a huge part of how I think about love, I guess."

"She show love, I try to show it back," he continued. He told the host whatever she needed to do to bring them back together, he's down for it. He didn't completely say that there's hope for reconciliation, but it's clear that he wants his woman back. Shannon and Monica met and married in 2010 and share two children together. Monica also has two other children with her ex Rodney "Rocko" Hill. Watch Shannon's interview in full below.