Shannade Clermont is currently in jail for a two-year sentence for swiping the credit card of a dead man she went on a prostitution date with and spent upwards of $20,000 on rent, luxury goods and more. The 24-year-old began her sentence in June of this year before she begged the court for mercy and now she's come through to share an update of her life on the other side.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The latest share to the twins' Instagram feed sees a photo of Shannade in her prison attire thanking her fans for showing her love and support since she's been locked up. "This journey hasnt been easy but I’m thankful to know that I’m going on my 6th month and soon it will just be another chapter to my story. God has a funny way of testing our faith but I’m doing his time," she wrote. "I just want to let all the people that look up to us to know that even though they are going through something hard or has done something in the past to know that it doesn't define you as a person, its about how you pull out of the situation and change as a person."

Shannade's twin Shannon is still keeping their brand alive with her regular event attendances and photo uploads.