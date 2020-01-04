One half of the Clermont twins was sentenced to prison in June after she swiped the credit card of a dead man that she went on a prostitution date with and spent upwards of $20,000 on luxury goods, rent and more. Before 24-year-old Shannade was locked up, she begged the court for mercy in her case but it didn't work since she's still serving time behind bars.

Just a few months ago, Shannade shared an update with her followers and thanked them for their support, calling her prison sentence a detox. "This journey hasn't been easy but I’m thankful to know that I’m going on my 6th month and soon it will just be another chapter to my story. God has a funny way of testing our faith but I’m doing his time," she wrote. Shannade has come through with another update since her twin, Shannon, posted an image of her sis in her prison attire with a caption that reads: "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU 😞MY BARBIE PRINCESS💓."

Shannade looks to be taking care of herself in there, with her lashes, hair and eyebrows still in perfect order. Shannade began her sentence in June for one year.