The Clermont Twins, composed of Shannon and Shannade, got most of their popularity from being on the hit reality television show Bad Girls Club. Following their exit from the series, the two were able to remain relevant by doing fashion modeling. They've collaborated with the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and don't plan on ending their reign there.

Nonetheless, the duo has been trending for reasons other than their careers. When Shannade took to Twitter to give Steve Harvey a compliment, people weren't feeling her word usage. She quoted the television host's picture of him wearing a suit and said, "Come home daddy [sad face]." This raised the eyebrows of a few social media users, as the 65-year-old is currently married.

Before the internet overreacted, Shannade hopped back on the app to defend herself. "Everyone is allowed to talk sh*t on Twitter but not me. WOW... where's the safe place?"

The TV personality also went on to claim that her comments were harmless, as there are plenty of celebrities that she finds attractive. "I have a crush on Beyoncé, Nicki, Rihanna, Elon Musk, Cardi, Lenny Kravitz, Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, Idris Elba," her rant started, "a few other people that are married or in a relationship [laughing emoji]. It's not that serious. It's just a crush. Wow."

To lighten up the mood, she also added, "I grew up having a crush on Spongebob." So far, none of the people she mentioned have addressed her, but she's adamant about not wanting to ruin a happy home.