Just days after her ex-husband tied the knot, Shanna Moakler is looking to rid herself of her engagement ring. From 2004 to 2008, the former beauty pageant model and famed rocker were married, and they share two children together. However, PEOPLE reported that Moakler is making a few changes now that Barker has exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. Barker and his new wife invited their close loved ones to Italy for a destination wedding weekend that was covered in headlines across the globe.

Meanwhile, Moakler is reportedly ridding herself of the engagement ring Barker gave her with the help of Worthy.com. They will reportedly help broker the deal for the "4-carat, round-cut solitaire rind with a diamond-encrusted band."



"We don't know specifically what Shanna is planning to do with the money," Steven Schneider, co-CEO of Worthy.com said. "But, trust that she will use the proceeds to turn the reminders of the past into new opportunities as many of our sellers do." The auction for the ring is reportedly live but will end tomorrow (May 28). At the time of this publication, the bidding would be at $64,000.

"With the activity we are seeing so far and the feedback we are getting from our exclusive network of professional buyers, we are confident that we will be able to reach Shanna's reserve price," Schneider added.

Previously, Moakler blamed the Kardashians for the demise of her marriage. Notably, she reportedly stated that her marriage ended because Barker had an affair with Kim Kardashian. However, when asked about her thoughts on Barker's marriage to Kourtney, she stated that she wished them nothing but the best.



