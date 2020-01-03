Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus filed for divorce in July of this year citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The duo was engaged and married within nine months. “It was really quick, but it feels right. We’re best friends, and we’re obviously very much in love, and we have lots of fun with each other,” Shanina said at the time. The Blast now reports that their divorce is finally settled since Ruckus filed documents stating how all financial matters have been agreed on. At one point, Shanina was asking for spousal support but no details on whether she got her way have been confirmed.



Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Just days before Christmas, Shanina took a trip to Australia and debuted a new man on Instagram but covered his face for the feed. "Loving the sights 😍 #sydney," she captioned the post.

“After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and Greg ‘DJ Ruckus’ Andrews have decided to separate. They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other and ask to please respect their privacy during this time," the duo released when they first broke up. A$AP Rocky was previously said to be a reason for the split but it's clear that was all fan fiction.