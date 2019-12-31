Sometimes it can be frustrating to watch television shows and movies add diversity just for the sake of it. It feels as if some franchises are just trying to capitalize off throwing in a person of color here, or a woman there. But not the MCU. Marvel has a long history of inclusivity that doesn't feel forced or fake, and Kevin Feige wants to bring that diversity to the big screen. The MCU already struck gold with Black Panther (which has been Feige's avatar on Twitter for the last two years) and now, they will take it further.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the MCU's next venture into new territory. The film will feature a predominantly Asian cast and director, Destin Daniel Cretton. While speaking at a New York Film Academy presentation, Feige touched on the success of both Black Panther and Captain Marvel, and how they showed Marvel Studios’ commitment to make movies that are fully representative of its audience. "Every time we do a movie, we hope it’s going to succeed so that we can make another movie," he stated. "That’s always the idea. And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that. What’s exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Feige also answered a question on LGBTQ+ representation, stating that “a movie that we’re shooting right now” without naming the film. Fans are aware that Eternals will feature an openly gay character though. Lastly, Feige mentioned that “both films we have coming out in 2020 are directed by women.” Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao, and Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. Feige also mentioned that two upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, are directed by women.