"Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album" Ft. Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko, Saweetie, Earthgang

Marvel's latest film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringspartnered with Interscope Records to deliver a star-studded soundtrack. Executive producers Sean Miyashiro and 88rising wanted the production to highlight Asian artists, particularly those on the rise, and it was a delightful pairing with the action-adventure film.

“The music on this album is the beating heart of our film,” said director Destin Daniel Cretton in a statement. “As we were editing Shang-Chi, we were constantly inspired by the early recordings coming in from these incredible musicians. When I first spoke to [Sean Miyashiro, founder of 88rising] about the idea for this album, we knew we wanted it to stand alone as a piece of work, but also be wrapped in the themes of our movie... themes of family, legacy, pain and healing. We also just wanted to make a really great album that gives us all another reason to celebrate. I couldn’t be more excited to share this music and these artists with the world.”

Features on the soundtrack include looks from Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko, Swae Lee, Guapdad 4000, Rich Brian, Earthgang, Saweetie, and many more. Stream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: The Album and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Always Rising – NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue

2. Diamond + and Pearls – DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, peace.

3. In The Dark – Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko

4. Lazy Susan – 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Masiwei, Warren Hue

5. Nomad – Zion.T, Gen Hoshino

6. Fire in the Sky – Anderson .Paak

7. Lose Control – JJ Lin

8. Every Summertime – NIKI

9. Never Gonna Come Down – Mark Tuan, BIBI

10. Foolish – Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Guapdad 4000

11. Clocked Out! – Audrey Nuna, NIKI

12. Act Up – Rich Brian, Earthgang

13. Baba Says – Various Artists

14. Run It – DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brian

15. Swan Song – Saweetie, NIKI

16. War With Heaven – keshi

17. Hot Soup – 88rising, Simu Liu

18. Warriors – Warren Hue, Seori

