Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings will be the first predominantly Asia film in the MCU. It will introduce the titular character to audiences, and hopefully, we'll get the MCU's first dope kung-fu flick. Simu Liu plays Shang Chi, but not much else has been revealed. We know that the film will touch down on September 3rd, and will be the second of four MCU films dropping this year (Black Widow, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Eternals are the other three).

Although there hasn't been much on Shang-Chi, a toy leak just changed all that by giving fans their first glimpse at the hero. The leak shows the back of four action figure boxes: Shang Chi, Death Dealer, Wenwu, and Xialing. Wenwu is confirmed as Shang Chi's father and also the leader of the villainous Ten Rings organization. Xialing is revealed to be Shang Chi's sister, while Death Dealer is obviously a bad guy. The toy boxes also give us the first look at the costumes for the film.

It will be interesting to see how Shang Chi plays into the bigger picture, and we know that Mandarin (who was a dupe villain in Iron Man 3), will also get a real origin here.