Shamba Shares "No She Didn't"

Since arriving with her "Mystery Man" single, Shamba has been on a steady journey toward strengthening her calatogue and brand, refurbishing her stage name and issuing a refreshed stream of tracks produced by Mike Kalombo, and now the duo returns with the latest "No She Didn't" track.

The new cut is an assertive anthem that celebrates the New Jersey-bred, Atlanta-based songstress as she runs through a list of affirmations crafted to celebrate her own growth while providing a soundtrack with which listeners can identify.

The new cut arrives as the first installment in a series of singles due for release throughout the summer. Get into the new selection down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm always checking a check

Never be worried 'bout you, it's a bet

Trust when I shoot, it's nothing but net

Why settle for you when I could get that?